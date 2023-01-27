BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears picked up 3 big points on Friday night, defeating the first place Danbury Hat Tricks 6-2.

The Black Bears leading scorer, Nikita Ivashkin, scored twice to lead Binghamton to the win.

Danbury led in the FPHL Empire Division by 5 points going into the game, the Black Bears picked up 3 points and now trail by just 2.

These 2 sides meet once more in the regular season, on February 17th in Binghamton.

In the meantime, the Black Bears will visit the last place Delaware Thunder.

Watch the highlights above!