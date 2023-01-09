BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears went 1-1 in a weekend series with the Port Huron Prowlers.

On Friday, the Black Bears dominated, winning 13-2.

It was an 8-0 first period in favor of Binghamton.

Bret Parker led the Black Bears with 3 goals and 3 assists.

On Saturday, it was a very different story losing 6-5.

Port Huron grabbed a 4-0 lead in the first period.

The Black Bears stormed back to tie the game at 5-5 in the second period before surrendering the game winner in the third period.