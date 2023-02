BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – First place will be on the line on Friday when the Binghamton Black Bears host the Danbury Hat Tricks.

The Black Bears enter play just 2 points behind the Hat Tricks in the FPHL Empire Division.

Binghamton has won the last 2 meetings between the sides, most recently at 6-2 win at home 3 weeks ago, but it is Danbury who leads the season series 3-2.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.