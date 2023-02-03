BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Black Bears will begin a 2 game weekend series with the Delaware Thunder on Friday night as they look to keep the momentum rolling after 2 wins last week.

Binghamton enters tonight’s contest on a 3-game winning streak which includes 2 victories over first place Danbury and a 4-2 win over Delaware last Saturday night.

Delaware comes in with just 1 win on the season and the Black Bears are 6-0 on the year against the Thunder, outscoring them 33-13 across those 6 contests.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. on Friday.