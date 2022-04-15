BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – The Binghamton Black Bears have had a memorable first season, now they’ve added multiple awards to their trophy case.

Black Bears forward Nikita Ivashkin earned the FPHL Rookie of the Year award, Forward of the Year, and earned a selection to the FPHL young stars team. Ivashkin has notched 55 goals and 42 assists through 55 games this season.

Ivashkin’s teammates Kyle Powell, Owen Liskiewicz, and Tyler Gjurich earned awards for the Black Bears. Powell took home the honor for the league’s top defenseman and was selected to the All-Star first team. Liskiewicz was selected to the young stars team for his work in net and Gjurich earned a spot on the FPHL All-Star second team.

Players were not the only ones who earned an award for Binghamton. Binghamton’s man on the mic, Rob Lippolis earned FPHL Broadcaster of the Year.