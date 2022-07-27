BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Black Bears will have a new man behind the bench for the 2022-23 season, the team announced last week that Gary Gill will be taking over.

Gill comes in with 9 years of coaching experience and over 400 wins on his resume.

He last served as the head coach and general manager for the Vermont Lumberjacks in the Eastern Hockey League (EHL).

Gill will take over a team that found success in its inaugural season last year, making the playoffs but losing in the first round.

The skill on the ice is not the only thing that Gill is excited about however.

“Such a rich hockey tradition here in Binghamton,” Gill said. “The fans are serious about their hockey, its got a wonderful facility. It brings excitement to me to come to Binghamton just knowing that the fan support’s there and the facility, you couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Gill went on to say how much he looked forward to being supported by the Binghamton fan base and getting out into the community.

“I know how the fans are,” Gill said. “They’re relentless, they get behind their team. I’m really looking forward to just having the, I’ve had it at higher levels but I really enjoy the fan interaction.”

The Black Bears begin their season on October 14 at 7 p.m. when they host the Elmira Mammoths.