VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Bearcats dropped the game, 2-1 against the Syracuse Orange at home tonight.

Syracuse, opened with the first 2 goals of the game before Binghamton got one back in the second half.

The lone Bearcats goal tonight, came from Victoria McKnight when she netted one for Binghamton in the 68th minute.

The loss drops BU to 1-4-1 on the season.

They’ll get another crack at it on Sunday when they visit Fairleigh Dickinson.