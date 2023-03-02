BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Patriots Girls Basketball team won the Class AA section IV championship, defeating the #1 seed Corning in the title game 65-55.

The Patriots were able to celebrate the victory on their home court.

After the game, the excitement for Binghamton was high.

“No one really expected us to do anything,” Head Coach Willie Fann said. “But I kept telling them to stick with me, if you trust me, I’m gonna take you there. Just trust me, and they stuck to it and here we are, we’re section IV champs. The best team in (Class) AA, section IV right now so I’m feeling good.”

Junior Point Guard Sugar Williams was a key contributor to the Patriots success, Coach Fann added she was a leader on the floor.

Williams spoke after the game as well on how the team was feeling after the big win.

“It feels great, my teammates are really excited. I love the energy that was in the locker room just now,” Williams said.

As section champs, the Patriots advance to the state tournament where they will face the winners of section IX on Tuesday at Johnson City High School, beginning at 6 p.m.

Watch the highlights above!