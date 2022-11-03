VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Women’s Soccer team won a thriller in penalty kicks over UAlbany to advance to the conference finals.

Olivia McKnight gave the Bearcats the lead just 10 minutes into the contest, a lead Binghamton would take to the half.

After surrendering 2 goals to Albany, Maya Anand tied the game for Binghamton with just 10 minutes to play.

McKnight then added another goal to her tally in overtime to give the Bearcats the 3-2 lead, but the Great Danes would tie things up once again, sending the game to penalty kicks.

Nicole Scott came into the game to play goalie for the penalty kicks, and she came up big, saving 3 out of the 5 shots.

With the win, the Bearcats advance to the America East championship game, they will host New Hampshire on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Watch the highlights above!