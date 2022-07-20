BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton was recently selected to host the 2022 New York State Weightlifting Championships on September 10th and 11th.

The event will be held at the Doubletree Binghamton where approximately 150 of the best weightlifters in New York will converge for the state’s largest Olympic Weightlifting competition of the year.

Ladies will compete on Saturday, June 10th, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and men will compete on Sunday, June 11th, in the same 8-5 time slot.

The Doubletree Binghamton is located at 225 Water Street.