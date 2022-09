VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Soccer team beat NJIT 1-0 on Thursday night.

Maya Anand trying to send one in for Olivia McKnight who can’t quite put it on target, would have been phenomenal if it went.

Later on, Anand gonna give it a go, Molly Saylor says no making a diving save.

NJIT later on the corner, Bearcats defense holds.

Nobody would score until the last 2 minutes when Peyton Gilmore would win it 1-0 for BU.