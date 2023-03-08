VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Lacrosse team beat Colgate on Wednesday afternoon 17-9.
Isabella Meli led the way for the Bearcats with 5 goals.
Watch the highlights above!
