BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies returned to the field on Wednesday and are looking forward to a great season.

The Rumble Ponies took the field for workouts and simulated game scenarios ahead of their three-game set against Hartford to start the season.

Following a ninth-place finish in the Double-A-Northwest Division, Binghamton brought in some new talent and a new manager. The Rumble Ponies will enter the 2022 season with three of the top prospects in the New York Mets organization on the team. Top prospects Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, and Francisco Alvarez will take the field in red, white, and blue to kick-off the year.

Another change that the team made for this season is their new manager. Former MLB player of nine-years and St. Lucie Mets manager Reid Brignac will take over the head coaching duties for the team. Brignac spent most of his playing career with the Tampa Bay Rays and he says he is excited to work with a mature team that is ready to win.

The team officially opened up their season with their 4th Annual Rumble Ponies Dinner, on Wednesday night. The Rumble Ponies will hit the diamond for in game action on Friday in Hartford.