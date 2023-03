BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Girls Basketball team will be taking on Monroe-Woodbury in the state subregional on Tuesday night.

Binghamton won the Class AA section championship on Thursday, beating Corning 65-55.

Monroe-Woodbury, the champions of Section IX, beat Our Lady of Lourdes to win their section.

Action begins on Tuesday at 6 p.m., the game will be played at Johnson City High School.