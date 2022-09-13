VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams have had their full schedules released for the 2022-23 season.

For the Men’s side, they will open up their season against Cazenovia at home on November 7th, quite a few non-conference games between then and their conference opener against Bryant on New Years Eve.

They’ll get their first crack at the team who knocked them out of the playoffs last year and won the American East on January 25th when they host Vermont.

Now to the women’s side, they also open at home on the 7th of November when they face Bloomsburg.

A trip up to the dome to face Syracuse is also on the agenda early on for the Bearcats.

They get into conference play starting in late December as well, visiting UMBC on December 29.