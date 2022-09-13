BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Vaughn Labor, Binghamton High School girls flag football coach and assistant football coach, has been named Lou Rettino High School Coach of the Week for Week 1 by the New York Giants and Gatorade.

The Flag Football team won the inaugural Section IV championship back in June, defeating Union-Endicott 26-12 in the section final.

The Coach of the Week award is given in recognition of a Coach who promotes youth football, develops motivated student-athletes and contributes to the community.

As apart of the award, a $2,000 check will be given to the Binghamton flag football program, Vaughn is set to be sent a certificate of recognition signed by Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll and he will be recognized at a dinner after the season and a 2023 pre-season game.