BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton High School held a celebration today in honor of their Flag Football team, the first ever Section IV champions in the sport.

The Patriots defeated Union-Endicott on June 12th to claim the section title by a score of 26-12.

There were many speakers at the event including Broome County executive Jason Garner.

As apart of the ceremony, Garner officially declared June 23rd, 2022, Binghamton High School Flag Football Day in Broome County.

Athletic Director Jeremiah Johnson also spoke about the role models the athletes are for women in sports.

This is a point that the team is proud of as well.

“All of us, we just love that we’re the first team to ever do this,” Quarterback Olivia Ackerson said. “And to bring it down to the other kids that are coming up, it’s awesome.”

During their journey through the season, the team formed a close bond, which was evident at the ceremony.

The friendships built are something that Head Coach Vaughn Labor thinks are important.

“They were able to enjoy their time,” Vaughn said. “It really added to the enjoyment. So I’m glad that some of them who weren’t friends before the season became friends and those who were already friends, they got to add some new people to their crew.”

In addition to receiving their medals, the team also got some more exciting news.

They will be heading to MetLife Stadium, home of the New York Giants and New York Jets, to play against the Section I champions at halftime of the New York Giants preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on August 21st.