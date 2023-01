VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Men’s Basketball team dropped their 2nd straight game, losing to Vermont 80-55.

The Bearcats were looking to get back at the team that ended their season last year, but a fast start from the Catamounts offense prevented that.

Armon Harried had another strong outing for the Bearcats with a team-high 16 points.

Watch the highlights above!