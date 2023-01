VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Basketball team lost a close game to UAlbany 64-60.

Trailing by 6 points with around 30 seconds to play, Ella Wanzer made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit in half, but the Great Danes made the necessary stops and free throws to win the game.

Watch the highlights above!