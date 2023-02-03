ELMIRA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Boys Basketball team fell on the road on Friday night 61-55 to Elmira.
The Express led at the half and the Patriots were not able to overcome the halftime deficit.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Boys Basketball team fell on the road on Friday night 61-55 to Elmira.
The Express led at the half and the Patriots were not able to overcome the halftime deficit.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>