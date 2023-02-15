VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Men’s Basketball team took down NJIT at home on Wednesday night 86-67.
The Bearcats were led by Miles Gibson with 21 points.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>
