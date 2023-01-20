BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Boys Basketball team took down Maine-Endwell at home 61-47 on Friday night.
The Spartans grabbed an early lead but the Patriots were able to climb back and win the game.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Boys Basketball team took down Maine-Endwell at home 61-47 on Friday night.
The Spartans grabbed an early lead but the Patriots were able to climb back and win the game.
Watch the highlights above!
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>