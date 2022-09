JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Boy’s Soccer team took down Johnson City by a score of 2-1 on Thursday.

Already 1-1, Emmanuel Taly trying to change that but he is denied by an absolutely brilliant diving save from the keeper.

Later on, Dwight Dixon goes with the long ball here, Kevin Bedon-Cabrera wins the race to the ball, goes left foot, finds the back of the net and he is the hero.

That would make it 2-1, the Patriots win by that score.