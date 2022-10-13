JOHNSON CITY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Basketball season is right around the corner and that means the return of the Binghamton Bulldogs to action.

The Bulldogs are entering their sixth season in the American Basketball Association.

Coming off of a strong 2021-22 campaign that saw the team go 18-6 and make it to the ABA Sweet 16, quite the accomplishment given that there are 216 teams in the league.

The Bulldogs are looking to represent the Binghamton area well and when describing what fans will see, the team is looking to put on a show.

“Entertainment,” Veteran Point Guard Ralph Williams said. “Entertainment, a lot of passion, we play for each other, we play for the 607.”

Both the players and coaches also mentioned that the team will play a specific brand of basketball this year.

“Our identity this year is we are going to be a scrappy, energetic, athletic, and very high shooting team,” Head Coach Dan Rathmell said.

The Bulldogs kick off their season at home on October 29th when the host the Mass Wolves at the Bulldogs Sports Complex.