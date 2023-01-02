BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The newest professional team in Binghamton arrived over the weekend with the Professional Box Lacrosse Association kicking off their inaugural season.

The Binghamton Bombers began their campaign on Friday night with an intense matchup against a team that the PBLA hopes will become a big rival for the Bombers, the Elmira Renegades.

In terms of a way to debut the league and a rivalry to the city of Binghamton, it could not have gone better.

The Bombers won their opener 15-14 over Elmira, a thrilling back and forth contest throughout.

Cody Kilcoyne scored the winning goal with just about 1 minute remaining in regulation to give Binghamton their first win in franchise history.

The Bombers next game is at home on Friday, January 13th at 7 p.m.