BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton’s newest team, the Bombers of the Professional Box Lacrosse Association, has had their name for some time now and earlier today, we finally found out what their logo and colors look like.

The Bombers will be sporting blue and red as their primary colors, the logo features the team name and a bomber plane as well.

The logo was revealed in a release video posted to YouTube by the team on Monday which also confirmed that the team will play their home games at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton.