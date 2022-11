VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – It was a busy weekend for the Binghamton Bearcats with many teams in action.

The volleyball team hosted the America East playoff tournament, however got swept in the semi-final by New Hampshire 3-0.

The men’s basketball team was also at home, the Bearcats lost to Sacred Heart 75-60, Jacob Falko had 15 points for the Bearcats, but it was not enough.

The women’s basketball team took to the road for a Sunday contest, beating Canisius 75-72 behind 19 points from Ella Wanzer.