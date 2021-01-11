Bills beat Colts in first playoff game

BUFFALO, NY – For the last 25 years, the Buffalo Bills have watched each of their fellow AFC East members win at least 3 playoff games in that span.

While mostly dominated by New England, even the Jets and Dolphins had their day.

However, this year is all about Buffalo, and after winning the division for the first time since 1995 last week, the Bills hit another milestone Saturday with their first postseason win since ’95 as well.

Heather Prusak, of our Buffalo sister station, has more on where the Bills need to improve before facing the Baltimore Ravens.

Survive and advance is the mentality in the playoffs and the BIlls did just enough to beat the Colts.

But, this weekend they’re going to have to clean up a bunch of things against the explosive, mobile Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Start with the defense. Too many missed tackles against the Colts. Pro Football Focus counted 12 tackles.

Can’t have that especially going against Lamar Jackson an yet another team that relies on their running game.



No turnovers, no sacks. Philip Rivers gets the ball out quick, but the times he didn’t he had all day to throw.

Offensively, John Brown has to get more involved. No catches for him.

The offensive line had a tough time.

Allen was under pressure all day.

But, Josh Allen and the offense turned it on when needed, especially putting together that 96 yard touchdown drive before halftime, and that’s going to be how they win games moving forward.

Now, the attention turns to the Ravens. Once again, it’s a Saturday game. An 8:15 kickoff in Orchard Park.

As Heather mentioned, you can catch the Bills and Ravens in their AFC Divisional match up Saturday night at 8:15 on NBC 5.