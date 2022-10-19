VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Soccer team is currently in a 4-way tie for first place in the America East with just 2 games to play.

The Bearcats hold a 4-1-1 record entering the final week of the regular season, looking to pick up some more crucial points with their last 2 conference games.

The team has found different ways to win all year, which Head Coach Neel Bhattacharjee credits to the team sticking to their own style of play.

“It really comes down to the style that we want to play,” Bhattacharjee said. “If we can make a tweak with one thing attacking wise or one thing defensive wise, we can certainly do that. It really just comes down to our style. And we’ve got a pretty good idea in terms of what we want to do as far as our own specific game plans, how we want to approach different opponents and if we do that, then we know we can be successful in the end”

The Bearcats next game comes against UMass Lowell who come to town for Senior Day on Sunday.