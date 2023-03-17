VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Baseball team took the victory in their home opener, taking down Lafayette 4-1.

It was a pitcher’s duel throughout, BU starter Thomas Babalis threw 6.0 innings, allowing just 5 hits, 1 earned run, while striking out 7.

In a 1-1 game in the 8th inning, Binghamton took the lead on a throwing error before adding 2 more runs in the inning.

The Bearcats also put on a show in the field, making a number of phenomenal defensive plays.

Binghamton and Lafayette will meet again on Saturday for a double header beginning at noon.

Watch the highlights above!