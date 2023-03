VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Baseball team began their America East title defense with an extra innings win over UMass Lowell, taking down the River Hawks 5-4 in 11 innings.

Trailing by 2 runs in the bottom of the eighth, Nick Roselli hit a 2-RBI triple to tie the game at 4.

In the eleventh inning, Kevin Reilly hit a walk-off ground rule double, driving in Roselli as the winning run.

