VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton women’s basketball team will be in action Wednesday on the road.

BU is looking to bounce back after losing both games at the Florida Atlantic Thanksgiving tournament creating a short 2 game losing streak.

The Bearcats will visit Cornell, a team also going into the game coming off of a loss.

BU is still above .500 on the season with a 4-3 record.

Binghamton is led by 3 scorers averaging double digit points per game in Denai Bowman with 11.7 per game and Clare Traeger and Ella Wanzer with 10.1 per game each.

The last time these two teams met was last year in the Events Center, it was a 10-point loss for the Bearcats.

This matchup is set to begin at 7 p.m. tonight.