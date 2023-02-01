VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Basketball team beat UMBC thanks to a big fourth quarter, winning 80-70.

Trailing by 4 late in the game, Ella Wanzer hit back-to-back 3 pointers to give the Bearcats the lead.

With less than 2 minutes left in a tied game, Jadyn Weltz then hit a clutch 3, followed by a Denai Bowman lay up to take the lead for good.

Bowman led the way for the Bearcats with 21 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals, Wanzer also added 18 points.

Weltz made a big impact with a 10 point, 12 assist double-double, just 1 assist shy of the program record.

Clare Traeger also dominated on the boards, grabbing 18 rebounds in the winning effort.

Tonight also marked a homecoming for Hancock native Laycee Drake, who scored 11 points for UMBC.

After the game, Binghamton Head Coach Bethann Shapiro Ord spoke on what went well in the 4th quarter that saw the Bearcats outscore the Retrievers 28-19.

“We talked about stringing up defensive stops and that was the biggest thing, and we did,” Shapiro Ord said. “That’s what propelled our offense, and that’s how we were able to get the buckets that we did, because of our defense.”

The Bearcats now sit at 5-5 in conference play.

Their next game is scheduled for Wednesday, February 8th at home against New Hampshire at 7 p.m.

Watch the highlights above!