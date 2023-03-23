VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Baseball team is set to begin their America East championship defense on Friday when they host UMass Lowell in their conference opener.

UMass Lowell is the same team the Bearcats beat in the championship game last year to secure the conference title.

In 2022, the Bearcats went .500 in the regular season in America East play, before going 3-0 in the tournament.

BU actually lost the regular season series with UMass Lowell 2-1 last season, but won the 2 games that were the biggest, those being in the America East playoffs.

This year, BU is 8-8 entering conference play.

Tommy Reifler has been on fire early on for the Bearcats, hitting .436 so far this season with 9 RBI.

Game 1 of the 3-game series between the Bearcats and the River Hawks is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday.