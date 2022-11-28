VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – After losing in the semifinal of the America East tournament, the Binghamton volleyball team were awarded a spot in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), a 32 team, single elimination postseason tournament.

On Sunday the bracket was revealed and the Bearcats found out their opponent, which will be St. John’s University.

The match will be played on Friday night at Boston College who are the hosts for the pod.

Binghamton goes into the tournament with a 17-8 record on the year, this marks the first time in program history the team will compete in the NIVC.