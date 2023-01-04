DURHAM, NH (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Basketball team won on the road Wednesday night against New Hampshire, 59-45.
Owego native Genevieve Coleman led the Bearcats with 17 points.
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
DURHAM, NH (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Basketball team won on the road Wednesday night against New Hampshire, 59-45.
Owego native Genevieve Coleman led the Bearcats with 17 points.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>