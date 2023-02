GREENVILLE, SC (WIVT/WBGH) – The BU Softball team went 2-0 on the first day of the Furman Invitational.

The Bearcats opened the day with a 3-0 win over Bellarmine, Brianna Roberts pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just 2 hits.

Binghamton followed the win with another, beating Towson 3-2.

Maine-Endwell graduate Allison L’Amoreaux earned the win throwing 4.2 IP allowing 0 earned runs.