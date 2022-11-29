VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Bearcats men’s basketball team will return home after a short road trip, looking to pick up a bounce back win.

After losing in a close contest on Saturday, a 65-62 loss to La Salle, Binghamton is seeking to regain an above .500 record tomorrow when they host Loyola.

This year, the Bearcats are 2-1 on their home court including a thrilling win last Wednesday that completed a crazy comeback against Columbia.

These 2 sides have not met in 3 years, but Loyola has won the last 2 meetings.

Tipoff for this one is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Events Center on BU’s campus.