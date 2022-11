VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The America East has announced the postseason honors for volleyball.

The Binghamton Bearcats, who won the regular season title, received plenty of them.

Here are the honors that Binghamton received.

Coaching Staff of the Year

Tsvetelina Ilieva – Player of the Year, 1st Team All-Conference

Stefana Stan – 1st Team All-Conference

Giulia Bonifacio – 2nd Team All-Conference, All-Rookie

Lottie Scully – 2nd Team All-Conference, All-Rookie

Anna Sprys – 2nd Team All-Conference