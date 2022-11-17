VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The BU volleyball team is looking to make program history this weekend in the America East tournament.

The Bearcats clinched the regular season title and the right to host the America East playoff tournament with a win over Bryant last week.

This marked the first time in program history that Binghamton won the regular season title.

With the upcoming tournament, there is plenty of enthusiasm within the team.

“It’s a very exciting time for us,” Head Coach Allie Yaeger. “To be able to capture our first regular season championship is unbelievable. It’s very surreal, it shows all the hard work and everything that’s gone into everything back in the spring and going through all of preseason and all of the hard work that these girls have put in.”

With so much excitement, the team is trying to manage emotions heading into the big weekend, but it can be difficult at times with so much anticipation heading into the semi-finals.

“We can’t even help ourselves, because it’s so exciting,” Outside Hitter Tsvetelina Ilieva said. “Because no one has done it before. We’re writing our own history and that’s just really exciting.”

All of the excitement begins on Saturday with the semi-final against New Hampshire at 1 p.m. in the West Gym.

Should the Bearcats win, they would advance to the championship game against the winner of UMBC vs Bryant.

The final is scheduled to take place Sunday at 1 p.m.