BURLINGTON, VT (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Basketball team lost on the road to Vermont 63-56.
The Bearcats battled back and took a 4-point lead in the second half but ultimately fell in the end.
Watch the highlights above!
by: Brian Rudman
Posted:
Updated:
