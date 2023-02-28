VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Men’s Basketball team lost their regular season finale to UMBC 70-67 in overtime.

Jacob Falko made consecutive buckets inside of 1 minute to play to give the Bearcats a 3 point lead late in the game.

Falko scored his 1000th career point in the contest.

Craig Beaudion would hit a game tying 3-pointer with 18 seconds to play to force overtime.

The Retrievers would lead throughout the overtime period, but the Bearcats had 2 chances to tie the game with less than 10 seconds to play but failed to make the bucket.

Binghamton enters the America East playoffs as the 5 seed, they will face UMBC once again on Saturday in the quarterfinals, this time on the road.

