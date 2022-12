VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Men’s Basketball team will look snap their four-game losing streak on Friday night when they visit Fordham.

The Bearcats have hit a bit of a rough patch, losing their last 4 contests.

After a 2-0 start to the year, BU has gone 1-6 since.

The Bearcats will look to begin the process of getting back to .500 Friday at 7 against Fordham University.