VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – After a 2-0 start to the season, the Binghamton Bearcats men’s basketball team has hit a small early season losing streak, dropping their last 2 contests to make their record 2-2.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Bearcats will get the chance to bounce back on their home court, as BU will welcome in Columbia.

The Bearcats will look to reverse their recent fortunes against the 2-4 Lions.

So far this season, BU has not been reliant on just 1 player to score, with 4 different players averaging double digit points per game.

But the leader is John McGriff, the Junior guard is averaging 12 points per game through 4 games this season.

The action is set to begin tomorrow at 2 p.m. at the Events Center on BU’s campus.