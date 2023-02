VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Baseball team has been voted as the favorite in the America East for the 2023 season.

In the preseason poll, the Bearcats were ranked 1st in the conference, receiving 4 first place votes.

BU is coming off of an America East championship, going 15-15 in conference play but played their best baseball at the right time.