ORONO, ME (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Basketball team lost in the America East quarterfinals to Maine 64-54.

This brings the Bearcats season to an end, going 13-17 on the year.

The Owego native, Genevieve Coleman, scored 16 in the contest, tied for the team lead with Senior Denai Bowman, who closes out her Bearcat career with a strong performance.