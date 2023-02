VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Women’s Basketball team fell at home to 67-54 to Vermont.

Denai Bowman led all scorers with 16 but it was not enough for the Bearcats.

BU is now on a 4-game losing streak entering their final game of the regular season, on the road against Maine on Saturday.

