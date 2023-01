SMITHFIELD, RI (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Men’s Basketball team lost their conference opener on Saturday to Bryant 82-78.

Dan Petcash led the Bearcats with 22 points in the game, but it was not enough to pull out the win.

The loss drops Binghamton’s record to 4-10 overall and 0-1 in America East play.

The Bearcats return home for their next contest on Thursday against New Hampshire at 7 p.m.