VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton University Volleyball team put on a dominant performance in win over Niagara.

Prior to the start of the contest, a pregame celebration for Head Coach Allie Yaeger’s first win with the program was held.

Off to a good start, Stefana Stan goes with the power to win the point for Binghamton.

Later in the first set, Niagara, unable to handle Stan again as the Bearcats keep up the good mojo early on in this one.

Keep it going, a nice dig here for BU, that would set up this spike from Giulia Bonifacio, the Bearcats are on fire.

Niagara not going down without a fight here, the kill earns the point for the visitors but the Bearcats just kept on going.

After the dig, it sets up a nice chance for Anna Sprys who goes with the finesse for BU to earn the point.

BU, dominant in this one as they roll their way to a big 3-0 win.