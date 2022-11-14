VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – With a sweep over Bryant on Sunday, the BU Volleyball team clinched the regular season title in the America East and earned the right to host the postseason tournament.

Binghamton finished the regular season with a 17-7 mark overall and an 8-2 record in the America East, including a 4-game win streak to close out the year.

With the number 1 seed, it brings up a match with the New Hampshire Wildcats, the 4 seed, a team that the Bearcats have beaten twice already this season.

Action gets started on Saturday in the West Gym at 1 p.m.